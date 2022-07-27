Collect token to use lift at underground Namma Metro stations

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At Metro stations, able-bodied commuters cram the lifts despite boards specifying that it is meant for senior citizens, specially-abled and pregnant women. Five underground Metro stations of Phase-I do not have baggage or body scanners at entry points leading to the lifts. The Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF), manning these stations, has initiated a system under which tokens are provided to those who do not fall under these categories.

The token system is at present operational at Cubbon Park, Vidhana Soudha, Sir M Visvesvaraya, KSR railway station and Kempegowda Metro stations.A security source said, “We call these frisking tokens. They have been in place for quite some time and not many are aware of it. “

Physically fit commuters, who have suffered injuries or those with knee issues, say they are unable to walk and are permitted to use the lifts. “To ensure it is not a security threat to other people, we ask them to put their bags through the scanner as well as subject them to physical screening. A token is handed over after that.”

The token needs to be handed over to the private security staffer monitoring the lift to gain entry. “This does not apply to senior citizens, specially-abled or pregnant women,” he added.A frequent commuter from Cubbon Park station was surprised that such a system exists. Divya Rani, who asked directions to use the lift due to leg pain, was told by a cop. “You get to use the lift and safety is ensured for other commuters. I had no clue such a system was in place.”

