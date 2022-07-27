Home Cities Bengaluru

Two elderly pedestrians killed in separate accidents

The police suspect that the driver of the car was under the influence of alcohol and are waiting for the FSL report.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two pedestrians were killed in two separate accidents in the city. In the first incident, a 64-year-old man was knocked down by a speeding car in front of Orion Mall in Malleswaram on Monday. The police suspect that the driver of the car was under the influence of alcohol and are waiting for the FSL report.

The victim, Venkatesh M, a resident of Rajajinagar had gone for his evening walk when the car knocked him down at 9 pm. The driver of the car, Divish, 29, a Yeshwantpur-based businessman, was caught by the passersby and handed him over to the Malleswaram traffic police. Divish was also injured in the accident and taken to  a nearby hospital.

In another incident, a 72-year-old woman pedestrian was killed after a speeding BMTC bus knocked her down in Yeshwanthpur on Monday evening.The victim, Chinnapillai, was a street vendor. The accident occurred at 7.30pm while she was returning home after selling onions at a nearby market.  She died on the spot as she came under the rear wheel of the bus. Driver Syed Iqbal has been arrested on charges of negligent driving.

