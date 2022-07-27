Home Cities Bengaluru

Zambian woman carrying heroin worth Rs 30 crore held at KIA

According to sources, the Zambian woman, aged 40, had travelled from Addis Ababa to Bengaluru on Ethiopian Airlines and landed at  KIA at 8.30am on July 25.

Published: 27th July 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Drug peddling, Ganja

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Bengaluru unit, on Monday intercepted and later arrested a Zambian national at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) after they recovered four-and-a-half kg of heroin, which was concealed in her baggage. The market value of the banned narcotic drug is more than Rs 30 crore in the international grey market, sources said.

According to sources, the Zambian woman, aged 40, had travelled from Addis Ababa to Bengaluru on Ethiopian Airlines and landed at  KIA at 8.30am on July 25. This was her first visit to India. Upon arrival, the DRI intercepted her and later arrested her after they recovered heroin from her baggage. “Her handler – also a Zambian had given her the consignment in Zambia. To conceal the origin of the contraband she travelled from there to Addis Ababa before boarding the Ethiopian Airlines to Bengaluru. He had instructed her to call him soon after landing in Bengaluru for further movement instruction,” sources added.

“On July 21, the DRI, Bengaluru unit, arrested a Ugandan national, 30, who had ingested 80 capsules of methamphetamine weighing 1 kg worth Rs 4  crore in the international grey market,” said sources.
“He was instructed to check in a hotel form his handler. The receivers of the contraband would have come to take the consignment after a week. In the meantime, he was told to excrete the capsules and keep them safely,” sources added.

“In both the cases, the handlers of the two mules had paid their air fare and given them some allowance. They were assured commission after safe delivery of the drugs,” they added.“The DRI on July 21 also seized 4.3 kg of pseudoephedrine from an international courier consignment which had originated from Chennai and was marked for shipment to New Zealand,” sources said. “The seized drug is worth nearly a crore in the illicit market,” sources added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp