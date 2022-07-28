Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP targets 10 lakh tricolours for households

It has already received 2 lakh flags

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is gearing up to make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign (hoisting of national flag at every home to mark 75 years of Independence) as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav a grand success. The Palike has set a target to distribute 10 lakh national flags to households, shops etc in the city.

The civic body has already received a consignment of 2 lakh tricolours from the Kannada and Culture Department. “We have requested for more flags at the earliest,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told the media after holding a coordination meeting with Bengaluru City Additional Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil.  “Ward engineers, assistant revenue officers and other BBMP officials will be given the task to go to a maximum number of streets and raise awareness on the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Special Commissioner for Administration Rangappa S is the nodal officer for the event,”  Girinath said. 

 Rangappa said that the process of distribution of flags zone-wise is on. Officials should meet resident welfare associations, apartment associations and put in all efforts to sell the flags and the amount will then be deposited in the State Government’s account. The Har Ghar Tiranga event will be held from August 13 to 15, Rangappa said.

Rangappa added that joint directors have been told to hold meetings with heads of religious institutions and those places that avail government grants to follow the instructions and fly the tricolour.

