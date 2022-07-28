Home Cities Bengaluru

Loans from 40 apps drive Bengaluru man to end life

The deceased has been identified as Nanda Kumar, a resident of Nagadevanahally, who was working in a co-operative bank.

Published: 28th July 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unable to bear the harassment over his inability to repay loans which he took through 40 loan apps, a 55-year-old bank employee committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train near Kengeri in City railway police station limits on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Nanda Kumar, a resident of Nagadevanahally, who was working in a co-operative bank. Siri Gowri, Superintendent of Police, Karnataka Railways, told TNIE. “The victim has named 40 loan apps in his suicide note. From one app, he took a loan of `3,000 and the maximum he has taken is `16,000. In the death note, the victim said he was unable to take the torture. He also had a troubled married life. The case is under investigation.”

Lenders sent lewd messages to victim

The lenders were sending Kumar morphed pictures and uploading them on porn sites. They were also sending lewd messages and porn content to his contacts and friends and made it look as if he had sent them. The city railway police have zeroed in on a few suspects. Speaking on how the lenders got access to the personal details of the victim, a police officer attached to one of the CEN police stations said the accused deceived the victim by asking him to click on certain links which gave have them access to his electronic devices including computers and laptops.

“After getting access, they hack the social media accounts and use it to harass the borrowers. One should be very careful with loan apps. In a rush to get money, gullible victims share all vital information on such loan apps. Most social media users use password managers to store passwords on their browser as they do not need to memorise it.

After getting access to the password manager the accused can easily access social media accounts. It is always better to enter the password each time to keep away from such risks,” the officer added. A case of abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the unidentified accused.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
loan apps suicide Bengaluru
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp