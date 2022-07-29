Home Cities Bengaluru

PSI recruitment scam: Second chargesheet names DySP Shantha Kumar

According to the CID, he allegedly tampered with the OMR sheets in exchange for huge monetary gratification by the accused candidates.

Published: 29th July 2022 06:40 AM





By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CID on Wednesday submitted the second chargesheet in the PSI recruitment scam before the first ACMM court in the city, naming suspended DySP Shantha Kumar of the recruitment cell and 29 others, including three police officials, 14 candidates and seven middlemen. Kumar was in charge of the strongroom where the answer sheets were kept.

According to the CID, he allegedly tampered with the OMR sheets in exchange for huge monetary gratification by the accused candidates. The 3,000-odd page chargesheet does not, however, mention IPS officer ADGP Amrit Paul, who was arrested on July 4. The CID has more than 60 days time to chargesheet him within the 90-day stipulated period. Paul is in judicial custody at Bangalore Central Prison, Parapanna Agrahara. 

