Sparsh Hospital adopts robo tech for joint surgeries

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for IT/BT and Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday unveiled the ‘Mako-Robotic Arm’ technology to be used for joint replacement surgeries, delivering more predictable surgical outcomes with increased accuracy. As part of the initiative, a 3D printing technology, Kinevo 900 3D microscope, and the Sparsh patient portal app was also launched.

Addressing the audience at the launch, Dr Narayan spoke about reinventing healthcare and innovating advancements, calling innovation “the way of life” and Karnataka the land of innovation, and that the state has been declared the most innovative for three years now.

He appreciated Sharan Patil, chairman, Sparsh Hospital, for his efforts in innovating and providing healthcare to the state and country. Speaking about IT/BT, he added that it is a very inspiring area for advancement through technology in all aspects.

Dr Patil said a robot is tireless, and surgery with robo-tech is less painful with faster recovery. Precision technology has the least amount of unwanted effects, and the robot helps make healthcare affordable and accessible as it is able to perform more surgeries, he added. He envisioned making it accessible to rural India, and with a big number of healthcare professionals coming from the country, it can be the biggest exporter of medical science, he added.

