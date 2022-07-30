Home Cities Bengaluru

Sparsh Hospital adopts robo tech for joint surgeries

He appreciated Sharan Patil, chairman, Sparsh Hospital, for his efforts in innovating and providing healthcare to the state and country.

Published: 30th July 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for IT/BT and Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday unveiled the ‘Mako-Robotic Arm’ technology to be used for joint replacement surgeries, delivering more predictable surgical outcomes with increased accuracy. As part of the initiative, a 3D printing technology, Kinevo 900 3D microscope, and the Sparsh patient portal app was also launched. 

Addressing the audience at the launch, Dr Narayan spoke about reinventing healthcare and innovating advancements, calling innovation “the way of life” and Karnataka the land of innovation, and that the state has been declared the most innovative for three years now.

He appreciated Sharan Patil, chairman, Sparsh Hospital, for his efforts in innovating and providing healthcare to the state and country. Speaking about IT/BT, he added that it is a very inspiring area for advancement through technology in all aspects.  

Dr Patil said a robot is tireless, and surgery with robo-tech is less painful with faster recovery. Precision technology has the least amount of unwanted effects, and the robot helps make healthcare affordable and accessible as it is able to perform more surgeries, he added. He envisioned making it accessible to rural India, and with a big number of healthcare professionals coming from the country, it can be the biggest exporter of medical science, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp