Bengaluru man stabs wife over 'tasteless' kebab, hangs himself

The deceased has been identified as Suresh M and his wife Shalini (42). The couple, who hail from Kodagu, had come to the city a few years ago and have two kids.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 48-year-old garment employee tried to kill his wife before ending his life after having a fight over the 'tasteless' Kebabs she prepared. The incident took place in Arekere Layout on Bannerghatta road in Bengaluru on Wednesday night.

The police said that the couple works in different garment factories in Bommanahalli and after returning home Suresh asked Shalini to prepare Kebab as he wanted to have drinks at home. After tasting the Kebab, he complained that it was not fried properly. They started an argument and in a fit of rage Suresh allegedly attacked her with an iron rod and slashed her hands with a kitchen knife.

She started screaming and the neighbours rushed to her rescue and shifted her to a nearby private hospital where she is recovering. Suresh ran away from the house as he had a fear of being thrashed.

The hospital staff alerted Bannerghatta police for medico legal case and the police started searching for Suresh who was found hanging from a branch of a tree in a vacant site. The body was shifted for the postmortem and based on the statement by Shalini police are further investigating.

