CET results: Toppers by chance not a myth anymore

Donna Eva and Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When some students are disappointed with their ranks in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) this year, toppers for four courses said they had written the papers like a mock test, and never intended to top. Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences and Bachelor of Veterinary Science topper Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule, a 17-year-old student from National Centre for Exce­llence, who scored 98.167 and 98.33 respectively, told TNSE that KCET was a practise for NEET.

“I wanted to be sure that I was fully prepared for NEET. I actually wanted to pursue MBBS, hopefully in cardiology, but I’m not sure,” he told TNSE. He had planned to utilise NEP’s multiple entry and exit feature.“I had genuinely not prepared for the KCET. It came as a surprise to me that I have topped in two courses,” he said. Hrishikesh also came second in the rankings for the B.Pharma course scoring 98.333.

Meanwhile, BSc (Agri) topper Arjun Ravisankar, from HAL Public School, said he had written the biology paper out of his passion for the subject, and aims to become an engineer. “I wasn’t expecting to top,” Arjun said.

B.Pharma topper Shishir RK, from Narayana e-Techno School said that he had expected to score well in the test, but was not expecting to be a topper. “I was mainly preparing for the JEE exams, and was hoping to score well in the CET, but did not expect that I would be a ranker,” he told TNSE. He scored 98.889 Engineering topper Apoorv Tandon from National Public School, Yelahanka, who scored 98.611 in engineering, said he had used the CET as a stepping stone to write JEE.

“I want to be an engineer, hopefully in the mechanical field. I studied around eight hours a day. But my aim is to write JEE. I wasn’t expecting to be number one,” he said.Meanwhile, twins Vrajesh and Vrishan, from Madhavakripa English Medium School, Man­ipal, Udupi district secur­ed second and fourth ranks, respectively.

REPEAT STUDENTS UPSET OVER EVALUATION METHOD

Bengaluru: Repeat students of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) were disappointed with their ranks as their PU exam scores were noat considered in the final results. For this year, the marks for freshers were computed by considering 50% of their board exam results, and the rest was CET score. But for repeat students, only the current CET score was considered. Nikesh, a repeat student, said his CET score was 103 and rank 66,000. He had scored 284 in board exams. It is injustice for repeat students as their board marks were not considered, he said. KEA executive director Ramya S clarified that last year, the government decided that rankings will be based on CET scores only for repeat students as they did not write the board exams last year. Rekha Phadke, mother of a fresher Neel, said that the exam was tough for those who prepared only for the CET compared to those who had prepared for competitive exams. - Namrata Sindhwani

