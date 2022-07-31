Prisoners use underwear elastic, bedspreads to smuggle in phones

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It seems prisoners keep getting innovative ideas to smuggle drugs, mobile phones and other items into their barracks. Here is a case where inmates of a district jail on the outskirts of Bengaluru used empty toothpaste tubes and elastic straps of their undergarments to make a slingshot or catapult.

They made a ‘rope’ by joining bedspreads. Using the slingshot, they hurled one end of the rope made of bedspreads, outside the prison’s compound wall.

Their associates, who were waiting outside the wall, picked up the rope and tied 12 mobile phones to it. The prisoners then pulled back the rope. This creative idea came to the notice of the jail staff immediately, and a complaint was registered against three inmates V Appu Nayaka, A Naveed Khan and E Girish.

The incident happened at the district prison on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road near Ramanagara town. A complaint was filed by Ambarish S Poojari, Superintendent of District Prison and Correctional Service on Thursday. The jail staff have recovered 12 mobile phones from barrack number 6. The prisoners smuggled the phones into their barracks between 1.45 am and 2 am. Jail staffers Deepak, Pushpa and Shwetha reported the matter to Assistant Jailor, Praveen Kumar who then informed the superintendent.

The staffers rushed to the spot behind the prison wall and saw men fleeing the area. A search was carried out in the barracks, and 12 mobile phones, most of them basic handsets, were recovered. A case under Prisons Act, 1894, has been registered against the three.

