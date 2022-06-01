STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Right from the heart

Inspired by old-world charm and futuristic ideas...the creations of these young students of NIFT spelt variety and diversity 

Published: 01st June 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Catch them young and watch them grow...that has been the motto of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Bengaluru. And their annual event is proof of it where the students showcased their creations through a fashion show. This year, the show, which happened on May 28, had the students showcasing their designs on different mediums like fabric, watches, gold etc.

PIC: SHRIRAM BN

For instance, fashion student Abhirami Rajesh, whose collection was inspired from the lotus flower, had an essence of yesteryear movies in it. “The collection is based on the different kinds of lotus’ and the different stages they go through,” says Rajesh, who originally hails from Kerala. He adds that the inception of the idea came from her home state.

“I love the old-world charm. Mostly, people watch movies for the cinematic approach or story line, but I watch it for the style and mood board,” says Rajesh, adding that Mani Ratnam movies have inspired her work to a great extent. The show had a couple of experimental themes like the ‘Downtown Fairy’, ‘If Princess Diana’s Revenge Dress had a Futuristic Take’.

But not all the work was meant for a ramp walk. For example, Veda Shivakumar, whose theme was ‘From Waste to Weaves’, says, “It is a journey of sustainability, up-cycling, and weaving. I showcased bags and fashion accessories like bucket hats, all of which were created from waste plastic upcycling initiative,” says Shivakumar. Even Samarpan Pradhan from Kalimpong, West Bengal showcased his menswear made of upcycling waste.

“There is a lot of play and experimentation on account of techniques used in coming up with this collection,” he explains. NIFT, Bengaluru has been around since 1997 and has had shows where models like Deepika Padukone, Indrani Dasgupta have walked the ramp wearing the students’ designs. This year turned out special with the college having their stage show after two years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp