Soon, online database of health professionals in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka health department has initiated the process of compiling a database of all its healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses and pharmacists. Under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, the Central health ministry is developing an online repository of all categories of healthcare professionals. The data being compiled by the state health department is to be uploaded on a portal to be launched by the Union government, to make India a global source in the health sector.

“We have initiated the process under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. The data compiled will be sent to the ministry to be uploaded on the portal,” said Randeep D, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare department.

According to officials, doctors can upload information on the portal voluntarily, and also mention the country where they wish to work. According to reports, the portal will be ready by June 15, and post that, professionals will be allowed to register themselves. They can enter their educational qualification, languages they know, visa details, country-specific qualifying exams taken, along with background information.

A senior officer from the health department said the online repository will help external stakeholders like patients and recruiters from India or abroad to search for a required professional based on the speciality or system of medicine, languages known, and country they prefer to work in. Meanwhile, the government has also assured data security. “The personal information provided will be authenticated by UIDAI, while registration details will be verified by the respective councils,” a senior official said.

All health professionals, both allopathy and traditional medicine, dentists, pharmacists, nurses and other categories of allied health professions can register.The National Health Authority has already started collating data of healthcare professionals in collaboration with various regulatory bodies such National Medical Commission, Dental Council of India, National Commission for Indian System of Medicine, National Commission for Homoeopathy, Indian Nursing Council, Pharmacy Council of India and National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions. The official said the portal being developed under ABDM will globally promote the visibility of Indian healthcare professionals and the services they provide.