Bengaluru gets largest private spacecraft building facility

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The largest private spacecraft manufacturing facility in India was inaugurated in Bengaluru on Wednesday, making private manufacturing of spacecrafts in India easier in terms of infrastructure.

The 15,000 sqmt facility, built by Hyderabad-based aerospace manufacture Ananth Technologies, is capable of conducting the assembly, integration and testing of four large spacecrafts at the same time, with four separate units present within the facility.

“India’s space programme over the last six decades have achieved multiple landmarks. Today, India can build, assemble and launch its own satellites. With ISRO at the forefront of space programmes, partnerships with private organisations will help India take its space programme to the next level,” said Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman Dr S Somanth at the inauguration of the facility in KIADB Aerospace Park.

However, as of now, Sudheer Kumar, Director of Capacity Building Programme Office at ISRO told TNIE that no collaborations had been made with the company on the usage of facility.