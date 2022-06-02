STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru gets largest private spacecraft building facility

However, as of now, Sudheer Kumar, Director of Capacity Building Programme Office at ISRO told TNIE that no collaborations had been made with the company on the usage of facility.

Published: 02nd June 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

ISRO

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The largest private spacecraft manufacturing facility in India was inaugurated in Bengaluru on Wednesday, making private manufacturing of spacecrafts in India easier in terms of infrastructure.

The 15,000 sqmt facility, built by Hyderabad-based aerospace manufacture Ananth Technologies, is capable of conducting the assembly, integration and testing of four large spacecrafts at the same time, with four separate units present within the facility.

“India’s space programme over the last six decades have achieved multiple landmarks. Today, India can build, assemble and launch its own satellites. With ISRO at the forefront of space programmes, partnerships with private organisations will help India take its space programme to the next level,” said Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman Dr S Somanth at the inauguration of the facility in KIADB Aerospace Park.

However, as of now, Sudheer Kumar, Director of Capacity Building Programme Office at ISRO told TNIE that no collaborations had been made with the company on the usage of facility.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp