STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

How yoga can help in managing Ankylosing Spondylitis

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a chronic autoimmune disease that can result in severe disability.

Published: 02nd June 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga, Aasana

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Dr Rajeev Rajesh
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a chronic autoimmune disease that can result in severe disability. All over the world, the prevalence of this disease varies from 1 per cent to 1.5 per cent. The symptoms associated include back pain, progressive rigidity, stiffness over the neck, shoulder, hip and sacroiliac joints. With the disease’s progress, patients can suffer from reduced quality of life due to significant disability.

While conventional medicines increase the chances of side effects, the ancient science of yoga can be beneficial in promoting flexibility and reducing pain. In fact, a meta-analysis of 10 studies in 2012 revealed that yoga assists in relieving chronic lower back pain. 

It was also concluded by the study that yoga can be an effective therapy for back pain patients who do not witness any improvement with other self-care treatments. Another retrospective study published by the National Library of Medicine showed that yoga intervention in AS patients can significantly improve spinal flexibility and lung capacity. (The writer is chief yoga officer at Jindal Naturecure Institute)

What is Ankylosing Spondylitis? 
Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS) causes inflammation that may result in fusing of some of the vertebrae in the lower back. It can also affect other areas like cartilage between the ribs and breastbone, shoulder and hip joints, areas in the body where the bones are attached to ligaments and tendons, heels and eyes. However, daily practice of yoga can take a turn for the good for AS patients. While mild pain is normal during the initial phases of practice, if there is severe pain, the movement must be stopped. 

Here are 5 yoga poses for pain management with Ankylosing Spondylitis

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)
 Lie down flat on the stomach
 Place the palms under the shoulders
 Keep the toes together with the feet on the ground
 Inhale and gradually lift the head, shoulders and torso to an angle of 30 degrees
 Slightly raise the head and broaden the shoulders
 Release the torso and exhale 

Balasana (Child’s Pose)
 Kneel on the floor and sit on the heels
 Inhale and lift the arms up
 While exhaling, bring the upper body down
 Rest the pelvis on your heels and place the forehead on the floor
 Don’t hunch your back 

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Dog Pose)
 Start on all fours with the shoulders above the wrists and the hips above the knees
 Bring the hands slightly forward and rotate the upper arms to broaden your collarbones
 Extend and lengthen the spine, by pressing through the palms of the hands and balls of the feet
 While breathing properly, hold the position for 30 seconds and release. 

Salabhasana (Locust Pose)
 Lie flat on the stomach with the palms placed under the shoulders
 With the toes on the ground, keep the feet together
 Inhale, retain the breath and slowly lift the torso, shoulders and head up
 Lift up both legs and arms
 While exhaling, bring the chin to the ground 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp