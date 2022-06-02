STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shocking: Crude bomb stuffed in ‘meat ball’ goes off, woman loses her fingers

The woman, unaware of the explosive, took it and pressed it to see what it was, when it exploded.

Published: 02nd June 2022 07:11 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 59-year-old woman lost all her fingers of her left hand when a crude bomb exploded on Saturday. The injured, Jayamma, is a resident of Bheemagondanahalli on Hogenakkal Road in the vicinity of Bannerghatta National Park.

The police said that Jayamma picked up the crude bomb stuffed in meat and pressed it when it exploded. Poachers, targeting wild boars, are suspected to have thrown the crude bomb. A cat, which was passing by, fetched the crude bomb. Jayamma, suspecting that the cat must be taking some household item, shooed it away. The cat dropped the bomb and ran away.

The woman, unaware of the explosive, took it and pressed it to see what it was, when it exploded. Jayamma is undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Jayanagar. Wild boars are said to be in good numbers in the area and venture into agriculture fields to eat crops.

“My aunt is undergoing treatment as an inpatient. All her fingers on her left hand are damaged. She has also sustained injuries on her leg. After the crude bomb exploded, we were under the impression that the sound was from a cracker. After hearing my aunt scream in pain, we rushed to the spot and saw her bleeding severely. She was immediately taken on a bike to a nearby government hospital and from there she was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. She will have to undergo a few surgeries. She is in tremendous shock,” S Girish, the victim’s nephew, told TNIE. 

“The place is located close to the Bannerghatta National Park, and it has a lot of wild boars. We suspect that some hunters must have thrown the crude bomb stuffed in meat,” Girish said. The Kodihalli police have filed a case under the Explosives Act against the unidentified accused. 

