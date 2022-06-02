Six held for running illegal telephone exchange

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have arrested six persons, including five from Kerala, for running an unauthorised telephone exchange and converting international calls into local calls that was causing huge losses to the exchequer and mobile service providers. The officers have recovered electronic devices that were used for converting the calls.

The arrested are Manu, Ismail Abdulla, J Sherrief, Sahir and Dubair, all from Kerala and Ravichandran from Bengaluru. The CCB sleuths have recovered 16 SIM box devices, two SIP trunk call device, nine Primary Rate Interface (PRI) devices, five laptops, nine mobile phones, six routers and 205 BSNL SIM cards.

The accused were converting the international calls through Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)s. The accused were running the unauthorised telephone exchange at rented houses in Chikkasandra and on Hessaraghatta main road.