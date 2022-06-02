STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Supreme Court to hear Bangalore University V-C case Thursday

With Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof K R Venugopal’s term to end soon, the issue of his appointment has resurfaced.

Published: 02nd June 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof K R Venugopal’s term to end soon, the issue of his appointment has resurfaced. Following another plea made by the Chief Minister’s nominee for the V-C’s post, Prof Sangamesh Patil, on the invitation for applications, the Supreme Court agreed to an urgent hearing of the plea on Thursday. Patil had earlier filed a petition questioning the appointment of Venugopal, as his appointment was done by the Karnataka Governor, without concurrence from the state government. He had stated that he was to be vice-chancellor, as he had been recommended by the chief minister.

