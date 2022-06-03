Faulty number plates? Correct them by June 10

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Transport Department has issued a strict warning to motorists to correct all faulty vehicle number plates by June 10, failing which the driver would be fined first two times, and face contempt of court if caught the third time. THM Kumar, who took charge as Transport Department Commissioner on Thursday, told reporters the department has also launched a new WhatsApp number (9449863459) for public to send pictures of vehicles with faulty number plates, which can be uploaded and sent to the mentioned number to help officials take action against the violators.

The senders’ identity will be kept confidential, he said. Kumar said there has been rampant use of faulty number plates which includes faulty fonts, fancy designs and use of names of government organisations and agencies to pass off as government vehicles. Several notifications have been issued over the last few months following a High Court order and people are already aware of it, he said.

Third-time offenders to face contempt case

“Despite that, people are failing to fix proper number plates on their vehicles. Thus we have decided to monitor these vehicles and take strict action against the violators,” he said. If owners or organisations wish to to install names or designs on the number plates, they have to take prior permission from the Central government.

“We will fine Rs 500 for first time offenders, Rs 1,000 for a second time offence, and for a third time, a case of contempt of court will be initiated against the violators,” Kumar said, explaining that this is being done following the HC order. Meanwhile Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) are also taking action against vehicle owners not following the prescribed font size on vehicle registration plate.

Autorickshaws under scanner

The BTP have requested the public to take photos of auto drivers who have been violating traffic rules, especially not displaying proper number plates on four sides of the vehicle, driver’s details and driving the vehicle without wearing the uniform. A senior police officer said many drivers were not installing identity displays inside the vehicles as ordered.