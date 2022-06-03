Karnataka HC notice to state, others on extension of KSOU VC tenure

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has issued notice to the state government and others on a petition filed by a Mysuru-based orthopedic surgeon seeking directions to quash the notification extending the tenure of S Vidyashankar as vice-chancellor of the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU).

The petitioner also sought directives for an investigation into allegations of malpractice committed by Vidyashankar during his tenure as V-C to the Bangalore Institute of Technology as well as KSOU. Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav issued notice to the secretary, Department of Higher Education; Under Secretary to the Governor, and emergent notice to Vidyashankar.

The petitioner has made several allegations against Vidyashankar regarding appointment of staff, breach of regulations, and malpractices during the conduct of competitive exams to vacancies of Bangaluru Urban, Rural and Ramanagara District Co-operative Milk Producers Societies Union Ltd.