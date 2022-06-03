STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sewage flows on Doddamara Road as contractor admitted in hospital

With no solution in sight, nearly 7,000 residents on Doddamara Road, dotted with apartments, plan to stage a protest on Saturday to draw attention to their woes.

Doddamara Road was asphalted over eight years ago

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 36 petitions for help have been sent since 2016 by the residents of Doddamara Road (Central Jail Road to Sarajapura Road) of Shantip­ura panchayat to the government, MLAs and panchayat he­ads but their miserable co­nd­ition continues with sewage spilling onto the roads as the pipeline work is left incomplete for over three weeks.

With no solution in sight, nearly 7,000 residents on Doddamara Road, dotted with apartments, plan to stage a protest on Saturday to draw attention to their woes. A resident Lokesh Padli told TNIE, “It has been over eight years since the road has been asphalted and its condition is pathetic. It is such a crucial link road to Sarjapura Road. Garbage clearance does not happen too.”

Vimal Kumar, an employee at a private bank and a resident here, said, “The incomplete sewage pipeline is a health hazard as we drive through the stretch which emits foul smell. When we approached the panachayat to complete the work, they said the contractor was hospitalised and could not complete it. Later, when we approached Anekal MLA,  B Shivanna, we were told that the financial year had drawn to a close and funds for it need to be drawn up in the new financial year.” 

Reena, a homemaker, lamented the area lacked roads and drainage. “When we complained about the lack of street lights, a few bulbs were put up for the entire stretch,” she said.Residents have made personal visits to the office of LK Atheeq, Additional Chief Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and sent him a mail about their plight yesterday also. He said, “I will ask the CEO of the Zilla Panchayat to visit the area immediately and take steps.”

Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

