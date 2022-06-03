Sudhakar tests Covid positive, Karnataka sees 297 cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Covid-19 numbers rising steadily in neighbouring states, Karnataka too has reported a new high of 297 cases after a long lull. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar is among those who tested positive for Covid. “I had managed to escape from testing positive for three covid waves but this time I have tested positive for covid. Those who have come in contact with me should isolate themselves,” he tweeted.

The minister said he has slight fever, and when tested, his report came Covid-positive. “I am under home isolation and have mild symptoms,” he said. The state on Thursday clocked 297 cases, as opposed to 178 cases on Wednesday. No deaths were reported and there is no increase in hospitalisation.

Randeep D, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said there are no new variants in the state so far. “Surveillance hasn’t thrown up too many clusters. While there are no new variants, one more batch of sample testing is in progress at BMCRI labs and results are awaited,” he said.