STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Treat us with dignity, say sex workers

Not every worker forced into profession

Published: 03rd June 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Except for rare cases, not all women are forced into sex work, are trafficked or exploited, but choose to join the profession voluntarily and with dignity, to support their families, women sex workers said at a webinar on the occasion of International Sex Workers Day on Thursday. They appealed to people to treat sex work with dignity, and shared their life experiences at the webinar, organised by the Indian Association of Palliative Care, Uttara Karnataka Mahila Okkoota (UKMO) and Samraksha. 

Mukta Pujar, president, UKMO, said following an assault on a woman sex worker by a client in 2011, a panel was set up, and made recommendations in 2016. Recently, the Supreme Court ordered that the recommendations be implemented. Except for women under 18 years of age, police should not presume that voluntary sex work is trafficking or exploitation, and raid them rescue them or register a case. In case they file a case of rape, police should treat it like they do any other such case, and get them treated in hospital, she said. 

Hulligemma, secretary, UKMO, and Dr Rajni Herman, project director, Shalom, said the stigma, discrimination, and judgmental questions at healthcare facilities prevent them from accessing healthcare. Most depend on local quacks, hide illnesses and approach doctors only at the end stage of disease, they said.

Manjula, board member, UKMO, said that under mobile-based sex work, they often get cheated as clients avoid paying, and later block their calls. Vulnerable situations like failed love or early widowhood make them take up the profession, and they aspire to live like other women and educate their children, she said. Lakshmi, board member, UKMO, warned that often, partners woo them but are only interested in their savings and earnings. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sex workers International Sex Workers Day
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp