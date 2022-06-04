STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A mid-summer’s ice cream

For the second time, this city cafe is converting itself into a night ice cream bar this weekend

By Anila Kurian
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s hot, rainy, cold and sometimes in between. But seasons aside, Bengalureans have been ordering scoops of ice cream. Which is why, Vinesh Johny of Lavonne Cafe is coming back with his second edition of Late Night Scoop on Saturday. 

The previous one in December saw 400 customers throng the St Mark’s Road outlet till late at night. “We wanted to do a summer edition but the rains kept delaying our plans. We are now going ahead with a general theme,” says Johny.

Brie and Cream Cheese ice cream, Chocolate ice cream with Cherry Confiture, Passion Fruit Sorbet with Coconut Kaki Gori to Lemon Ricotta Strawberry Doughnuts, there are eight varieties to choose from. “All the chefs at the restaurant have had a hand in this. We’ve been working on the flavours for months now. Not everything that looks good on paper actually tastes good. So we had to continue working till we got the flavours right,” he says. 

The signature ice cream is Kaki Gori, a shaved dessert flavoured with syrup and a sweetener, often condensed milk. The idea of this late night scoop is to have it only for one day to keep up the  excitement. “We are looking forward to see how people react to this one,” says Johny. The restaurant will be closed in the second-half and redecorated for the Late Night Scoop event. All items will have a flat rate of Rs 500 per item.

