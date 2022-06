By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s mother Yamini passed away at 91, here on Friday. Mazumdar- Shaw, taking to Twitter, said, “A big bright light has gone out of my life.

My darling mother Yamini passed away today - she has left a huge void. Om Shanthi.” Yamini was a cancer survivour and she started a dry cleaning and laundry business, Jeeves, at the age of 68, and made it into a profitable business.