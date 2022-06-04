Bommai suggests health division for Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who chaired a meeting to review implementation of budget programmes of the health and family welfare department, suggested to officials to constitute a Bengaluru city health services division.

“Bengaluru city is growing at a rapid pace, and the health department must keep pace and upgrade healthcare services and management,” Bommai said.

He also suggested that 200 Namma Clinics must be started in Bengaluru and another 238 of them in taluks. Sanitary pads which would be distributed under the ‘Shuchi scheme’ must be bought from NGOs, he added. He suggested that they take up mental health programmes in Dharwad, Haveri and Gadag in association with Dimhans, on the lines of programmes being implemented in Bengaluru, Kolar and Chikkaballarpur, in association with Nimhans.