Safe space for kids at Yesvantpur railway station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Getting a fillip from the first child-friendly space inaugurated at KSR railway station around two months ago, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday launched the second space for South Western Railway at Yesvantpur railway station. ‘Khushi Hub’ has come up across 400 sq ft on platform 1 of the station near the RPF outpost.

“This space is mainly intended to counsel children who have run away from home, are being trafficked or are lost. It is manned 24x7 by RPF personnel apart from Child Line and other NGOs. Its objective is to create a positive environment for children and make them feel safe. This makes them feel confident to voice their problems.

They are later handed over to the Child Welfare Committee,” a top RPF cop said. The first space launched in KSR station has so far been used to counsel nearly 100 children. Books, toys, chairs and tables are provided here apart from facilities like toilets and pantry.