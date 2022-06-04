STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Safe space for kids at Yesvantpur railway station

It is manned 24x7 by RPF personnel apart from Child Line and other NGOs.

Published: 04th June 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

The child-friendly space with drawing books and toys

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Getting a fillip from the first child-friendly space inaugurated at KSR railway station around two months ago, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday launched the second space for South Western Railway at Yesvantpur railway station. ‘Khushi Hub’ has come up across 400 sq ft on platform 1 of the station near the RPF outpost.

“This space is mainly intended to counsel children who have run away from home, are being trafficked or are lost. It is manned 24x7 by RPF personnel apart from Child Line and other NGOs. Its objective is to create a positive environment for children and make them feel safe. This makes them feel confident to voice their problems.

They are later handed over to the Child Welfare Committee,” a top RPF cop said. The first space launched in KSR station has so far been used to counsel nearly 100 children. Books, toys, chairs and tables are provided here apart from facilities like toilets and pantry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yesvantpur railway station
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp