Transport fee paid but e-mode for Classes 11, 12 in this Bengaluru school

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With schools resuming physical classes after two years, a Bengaluru school has postponed that date of offline classes for Classes 11 and 12 students after the school authorities allegedly made parents pay the transport cost of the entire year, which had increased since the previous year. Several parents of students from the Delhi Public School, Bengaluru East, have complained the school has gone back on its word to restart offline classes just a day before it was scheduled to commence.

“Offline classes were to begin on June 1, and the school had conducted orientation sessions and taken other measures to prepare students for offline learning again. They had kept this until May 31, when they released a notice saying online classes would be conducted,” the parent of a Class 12 student told TNIE.

The school had switched from asking parents to pay transport fees in installments to making them pay the whole amount, which is around Rs 40,000 for April, ahead of the school year.

Earlier the fee was Rs 30,000. According to the notice sent on May 31, students of all other Classes are attending physical classes. However, offline classes for only Classes 11 and 12 were postponed due to a shortage of drivers.

“If there’s a problem with transportation, they should stop offline classes for the lower classes so that students of Classes 11 and 12 can take offline classes,” a parent of Class 11 student told TNIE.

“We had paid the fees in April. The school had the list of students as well as the parents who had paid the fees and yet they say they have some management problem,” another parent told TNIE.

The issue of postponing classes so late has especially irked parents. While the notification says offline classes will resume soon, no date has been mentioned and the parents are unable to reach the school officials. There was no response from the school officials after repeated attempts to contact them by TNIE.

