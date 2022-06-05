STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru's Bellandur, Varthur lakes on priority wetland list

During meetings held in March and May, the 10-member committee has given Aghanashini estuary top priority in the list.

Published: 05th June 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Bellandur lake is one of the largest water bodies in Bengaluru

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Declaring and identifying wetlands not just involves popularising the already protected water bodies, but also to create awareness about their importance among citizens and government officials.
The members of the national and state wetland committee have listed Bellandur and Varthur lakes in the proposed list of 10 water bodies from Karnataka which is part of 100 priority wetlands being identified and listed on the directions of PM Narendra Modi.

During meetings held in March and May, the 10-member committee has given Aghanashini estuary top priority in the list. Once again, the site has been proposed to be declared as the first Ramsar site of Karnataka. The site is importance as it is being conserved with the coastal regulatory zone and an eco-sensitive zone. 

The sites in the list include Magadi Lake, Ranganathittu, Gudavi bird sanctuary (in Shivamogga), Bonal Lake (Yadgir), Heggeri Lake (Haveri), Hidkal Lake (Ghataprabha Bird Sanctuary), KG Koppa (Shivamogga) and the Myristica swamps of Kathalekan in Uttara Kananda. Vijay Mohan Raj, Principal Secretary, Ecology and Environment Department told TNSE that the file was being assessed before submitting it to the ministry.  Prof TV Ramachandra, who is one of the committee members, said protection of wetlands is crucial due to the increasing degradation of forests and desertification. 

