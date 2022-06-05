STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BWSSB, Bescom can’t dig roads, says BBMP

The palike has so far managed to fill 8,507 potholes and has 2,938 more potholes to cover which will be done at the earliest.

Published: 05th June 2022 07:19 AM

Bengaluru’s potholes are a blot in the city’s global image as a IT hub | vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Karnataka High Court pulling up Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) over not fixing potholes in the city and citizens and activists trolling the municipality over its shoddy work, the palike has now said that it will take up filling of potholes on its own and will not give permission to either BWSSB or BESCOM to dig roads or allow Optic Fibre Cable (OFC) cable laying work till the monsoon season is over.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Special Commissioner, Ravindra P N said, “The chief commissioner has given instructions that no permission should be given to other agencies to dig roads as it will only add to the the misery of people during rains”. 

Reacting to a tweet by entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on good quality roads in Electronic City limits and poor roads in BBMP jurisdiction, he said, to fix potholes, BBMP has not hired any contractors and is fixing them on its own. The palike has so far managed to fill 8,507 potholes and has 2,938 more potholes to cover which will be done at the earliest.

