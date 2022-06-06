STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A full circle: Of all-time highs and glucose guardians

This week had its predictable highs and lows. I have kind of got used to it especially after that long hiatus we had living in our personal bubble during the pandemic.

Published: 06th June 2022

Gurudas Shenoy

One of artist Gurudas Shenoy's earlier paintings. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)

By Rubi Chakravarti
Express News Service

Hola Amigues! (Neutral gender)

This week had its predictable highs and lows. I have kind of got used to it especially after that long hiatus we had living in our personal bubble during the pandemic. I have understood that needles that go up and down on a monitor are good while a stable flat line isn’t! So now, a few minor ‘everywhere, and upstairs and downstairs’ don’t matter that much. Much better than being ‘flat-lined’!

My personal life was at an all-time high with family and friends ruling the roost. My pregnant daughter and her hubby were here on a quick trip from Mumbai to celebrate her baby-shower hosted by her brother and cousin. And I, not to be left behind, threw a quasi-traditional blessing ceremony bash with her aunts (my best friends) in tow. It’s wonderful to have people over, eating, chattering and drinking.

Gurudas, Amita & Rakhee Shenoy

It was as if that dark period did not really exist. We also managed to squeeze in some family time by having dinner at Ottimo, the ‘numero-uno’ Cucina Italiana restaurant at the ITC Gardenia. This popular eatery was closed for nearly two years and when it opened, we didn’t think twice about hurriedly accepting good friend Manas Krishnammorty’s invitation to dine there. Their talented chef Chirag put us through our paces by offering us their recently-introduced, brand new six-course set-menu.  With a keen eye on palate and visual aesthetics, Chirag made sure it was truly a superlative dinner, replete with bonhomie and family-bonding.

It’s truly embarrassing when our naïve city gets hoodwinked yet again. Flimflammers and their ilk are trying desperately to delude the ‘deludable’ by offering them visions of grandeur, which they naively accept hoping against hope that no-one will figure out the monetary compensation that was paid up for it. There is such an overall fear of missing out (FOMO), that the shiny (not so) young things will go to any lengths to be relevant. Even if it means they will stoop to being downright unkind and non-kosher.

Luckily for me, my genteel life was back on track. Good friend and artiste, Gurudas Shenoy invited us to his solo art-show at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC). It was thrilling to see a packed hall of artists, art aficionados and people who love the finer things in life! It felt so wonderful to interact with these accomplished maestros, some of whose works hang on my walls. It looked like life had turned a full circle once again.

There are some places that give one a sense of security and serenity. The Oberoi Hotel is one such place. Their fabulous cuisine, their ambience and the clutch of green-spaces that they lovingly nurture, is impeccable.Both their pan-Asian restaurants are wildly popular in the city for their delicious fare. Wabi-Sabi favours Japanese cuisine while Rim Naam favours Thai. Just to make us, their guests, feel even more special, the management has come up with a brilliant idea of serving a quick four-course, pocket-friendly meal, incorporating the favourite dishes from both the restaurants!

Walking through the grotto, past the gold-fish pond and under the weeping-willow tree is where I had my meal. Simply perfect! While most of Bangalore retains its grace and civility, some newbies still seek ‘sugar-daddies’. But one must be correct and refer to them in neutral gender terms…which is ‘glucose-guardians’!

