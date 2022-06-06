STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru: BBMP makes masks mandatory after a Covid-19 death, rise in cases

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) reported 291 cases and one death on Sunday.

People buys face masks at K R Market amid fear of spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, in Bengaluru

People buying face masks at K R Market in Bengaluru. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the rise in Covid-19 cases in IT capital Bengaluru and a scare over a possible 4th wave of Covid-19 persisting, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made masks mandatory in public places. The palike has reported 291 cases and one death on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, Special Commissioner, Harish Kumar has said, compulsory rules have been imposed as cases are on the rise.

"Mask is compulsory at shopping malls, bus stands, railway stations, hospitals, schools and colleges and places where people congregate. BBMP Marshalls will be tasked to implement the rule."

He however clarified that the palike at present will stick to government order and will not impose any penalty. The palike which is testing 16,000 people at present will test 20,000 people based on the symptoms.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 has claimed the life of a 72-year-old woman. The woman was suffering from fever for the last few days prior to her death. Although she received treatment, the senior citizen succumbed to the virus.

Reacting to the question on the issue over Chamarajapete Ground which the Hindu outfits claim that a particular community is occupying, the Commissioner stressed that the Muslim community can have prayers on the day of Ramzan and Bakrid with prior permission and others can also use the BBMP ground on other days with prior permission.

The Commissioner also informed that a single tender will be called for garbage management at 198 wards and this will be done by the Solid Waste Management Committee. The palike is also seriously contemplating completely banning plastic within its limits. The commissioner also informed that in terms of fixing potholes, the palike may delay in fixing all the craters due to rains as it still has 2,020 potholes to fill. In the last few days, the palike has fixed 9,482 potholes.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday indicated that his government is likely to take a decision on imposing certain COVID control measures in a couple of days, aimed at containing the uptick in daily cases.

The Chief Minister, however, said that there is no need for any unnecessary panic or worry, as the government has already put in place certain regulatory measures.

"In the wake of COVID cases increasing, our Principal Secretary-Health will hold meetings with officials of all districts to know about the situation there and review the COVID management measures being taken and will submit a report to me," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said based on the report in the next couple of days, the government will take several decisions.

"There is no need for anyone to have any unnecessary worry about COVID, we have already taken measures to control it, there is no need for anyone to panic," he added.

On Sunday, Karnataka reported 301 fresh COVID infections and one death.

This was up from 222 cases on Saturday.

As COVID cases continue to surge in neighbouring Maharashtra, its Environment, Tourism and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray recently indicated that the state could be staring at the fourth wave, but there was no need to panic.

In response to a question, Bommai said compensation has been given to the victims of COVID second wave and if there were any specific incidents about someone not getting it, the government will consider, if brought to its notice.

Meanwhile, responding to a question on several Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers seeking a survey of Peer Pasha Bangla, the Chief Minister said, "they have given their petition and certain documents, Archeological Department will consider all of them."

Some Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers on Sunday appealed to Bommai to survey the 'Peer Pasha Bangla' in Basavakalyan in Bidar district, claiming that it was the original 'Anubhava Mantapa', which is said to be the first religious parliament in the world, where mystics, saints and philosophers of the Lingayat movement including Basavanna converged and held discourse in the 12th century.

(With PTI Inputs)

