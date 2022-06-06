STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More goods trains in Bangalore, better timing after line doubling

“The average number of trains run in the section per day increased from 20 trains in February 2022 to 26 trains in May 2022.

Published: 06th June 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Following completion of the entire doubling line between Yelahanka and Penukonda -- an important route linking Bengaluru and Secunderabad -- in March this year, more crack trains (goods trains run on priority carrying essential items) are being run, and there is good improvement in punctuality of passenger trains.

According to an official release, the average speed of goods trains too has increased. During the first three months of this year, 78 crack trains were run and this has now touched 113, up to May this year. These trains, running between Dharmavaram and Tirupattur, Bangarpet, Whitefield, Niduvanda, Mandya, Hosur etc. take less time than earlier. There is no crew change taking place now.

The punctuality of mail/express trains in this section also registered an increase. In April 2022 and May 2022, the average punctuality recorded was 93 per cent. Punctuality stood at 86 per cent in February and 80 per cent in March.

