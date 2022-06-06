Reel deal: The Bengalurean whose first book is being made into a movie

Anila Kurian By

BENGALURU : Ten years ago, when Bengaluru huduga Varun Agarwal wrote his first book, How I Braved Anu Aunty and co-founded A Million Dollar Company, little did he imagine that it would turn into a Bollywood movie, Bas Karo Aunty, directed by Abhishek Sinha.

Agarwal can’t stop beaming at his stroke of luck. “Never in my imagination did I think that this book will be turned into a movie. I wrote it in 2012 and it was one of the first books about entrepreneurship that came out. Now, to see that it’s going to have a reel life is extremely exciting,” says Agarwal, who runs an edtech company called Grades Don’t Matter.

The film is written by Nitesh Tiwari and Nikhil Mehrotra, and has Ishwak Singh and Mahima Makwana playing the lead roles. Producers Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari have teamed with Star Studios, while Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur are to produce the film.

Agarwal’s book is about a young boy’s dream to become an entrepreneur even though he has to face many hindrances, including a funny take on how his mother and her best friend, Anu Aunty, stand in his way. Though he’d have loved for the film to be in English and Kannada, he’s still thrilled with the outcome.

“It’s amazing that the story is going to be given a new light now because the plot still stands true in today’s time. However, it’s not just society standing in the way now; I feel the biggest Anu Aunty in one’s life is ourselves,” he says, adding, “True success comes when you come to terms with the critic within and outside of you and finally do what your heart says without any judgement. The movie will bring out such a message and I hope the audience will enjoy it.”

With the shoot going on for almost a month now, the team hopes to launch it by December or January. More than anyone, it’s Agarwal’s mother who is most excited. “She truly believes that my book turning into a movie will be her ticket to meeting Shah Rukh Khan. More than anything, that’s her one goal in life now,” he laughs.

Having gone through clinical depression, Agarwal is happy to have a handle on his life again. And from his experience, he’s working on a book on the subject in addition to a sequel to How I Braved Anu Aunty...