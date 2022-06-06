STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scrap 27 new  engineers’ posts, BWSSB ex-staff urges CM Bommai

Published: 06th June 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Former employees of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) have appealed to CM Basavaraj Bommai to call off the decision of the board to create 27 new engineers’ posts, including that of four chief engineers. These posts are redundant and will be white elephants, they alleged.

R Ramanna, former president, BWSSB Employees’ Association, told TNIE, “The post of engineer-in-chief is presently vacant. All the six chief engineers are given only an in-charge role and no one has been posted here,” he said. Assistant chief engineers put in charge of CE posts are: M Devaraju (West); Venkatesh (East); B Suresh (Design); SV Ramesh (Kavery), BC Gangadhara (Waste Water Management) and KN Rajeev (110 villages project).

The existing six CEs do not have much work and it does not make sense to create four more CE posts, he alleged.  “BWSSB plans to increase the number of CEs from 13 to 24 and executive engineers from 43 to 55. No expert committee has been formed for the reorganisation,” he said. “This unilateral, hasty decision smacks of misappropriation,” he alleged.

Former Union member Rudre Gowda said the Administrative Reforms Commission, headed by former chief secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, had stated in its report that no new posts should be created. 

TNIE  had in its report on May 31, 2018 highlighted that three experienced CEs of the Board were set to resign on the day and a big vacuum in expertise and experience could set in as ACEs seven years their junior would occupy their posts.

