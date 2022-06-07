STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Any community can use Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan: BBMP

A few Hindu organisations had sought a clarification from the BBMP regarding the ownership status of the ground in Chamarajpet which is popularly referred to as Idgah Maidan.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday clarified that the Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet is a BBMP playground as per the records of the civic body which can be used by all communities by taking prior permission.

BBMP Special Commissioner Dr Harish Kumar said, “This is a BBMP property and the Joint Commissioner of the BBMP West Zone is the custodian,” and added there is a court order on the playground that says the place can be given twice a year for prayers.

“Muslims are allowed to congregate during Ramzan and Bakrid for prayers with permission (of the Joint Commissioner, BBMP West Zone) as per the court order.”  

Every year, during Ramzan and Bakrid, the place becomes a hub of religious activity. During Bakrid, it sees trading in sheep and goat as farmers from Kolar, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Mysuru and other districts bring them here for the festival. He said other than these two occasions, the Joint Commissioner can take a decision on allowing other activities. Anyone willing to use the property for any other purpose can send a proposal to the BBMP, which will examine the application and take a decision accordingly, he added.

A few Hindu organisations had sought a clarification from the BBMP regarding the ownership status of the ground in Chamarajpet which is popularly referred to as Idgah Maidan. Outfits like Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi and Sanathan Sanstha had demanded that they too be allowed to offer prayers on the playground as it belonged to the BBMP.

