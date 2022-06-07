Breakfast done right

Aslam Gafoor By

Express News Service

There is something refreshingly different and stimulating about a morning breakfast at your favourite cafe. The strong aroma of freshly-brewed coffee, the lingering flavour of a warm and flaky croissant, or that flawlessly cooked omelette with your choice of sides. Breakfast is regarded as the most important meal of the day, and what better opportunity to hang out with family and friends than over a delightful morning rendezvous. In our fast-paced world, it’s time to stop and smell the coffee.

The weekend breakfast at Café Noir, UB City, aptly labelled ‘The Lazy Breakfast Club-Chapter Two,’ is filled with classic flavours, healthful cuisine, and freshly baked viennoiseries. The new menu, created by head chef Souvik Ray, is ideal for kicking off your weekend starting with the refreshing detox water of the day. The restaurant’s speciality dishes include Breakfast Cottage Cheese, Spinach & Corn Wrap; Spanish Omelette; and Café Noir-inspired Eggs Benedict.

The cool, creamy, and delectable granola bowls with chia, dates, and berries are high in fibre and make for a filling, well-rounded breakfast. You can also have fluffy pancakes, cinnamon brioche French toast, and crispy waffles, as well as Café Noir’s signature croissants, which are available plain or packed with savoury and sweet ingredients. The all-natural ragi, whole wheat, and multi-seed cake with jaggery, high in nutrients and healthful, comes highly recommended.

Sreeram Anvesh and Anirudh Nopany, co-founders of Brik Oven, manage pizzerias known for their wood-fired original Neapolitan-style pizza with a sourdough base. The restaurant’s weekend breakfast comprises stacked sandwiches, freshly baked sourdough bread toasties, and chewy-yet-soft bagel sandwiches.

Some of the must-try dishes are the King Oyster Mushrooms Toastie, made with toasted sourdough, homemade brown butter, parmesan cream, cooked king oyster mushrooms, wilted spinach, grilled onions, and thyme; the toasted Smoked Salmon Bagel Sandwich, layered with smoked salmon, capers, red onions, cream cheese, cucumber, and fresh dill; and, the classic Caprese Sandwich, made with fresh handmade mozzarella, fresh basil, and juicy heirloom tomatoes dressed in homemade pesto. The weekend breakfast is available at the Indiranagar, Whitefield and Palace Road locations.

To re-ignite the city’s culture of delicious breakfasts, The Soul Company, a platform for transformative experiences, has created the RCB Breakfast Club at the chic RCB Bar & Cafe, each with a different chef. This Sunday-only pop-up features young culinary talent from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Goa, Chennai and other cities. Previous Sunday breakfasts were headlined by Local Ferment Co. with a menu of classic American breakfast dishes; another week chef Benpramar presented some of his Mexican favourites; and, Tresa of Papadum & Some cooked up her classic morning Malayali delicacies.

The famous breakfast menu from Smoke House Deli is back, packed with the goodness of locally-sourced products, single-origin coffees, and loose leaf teas. City chef Saurabh Arora of Impresario Handmade Restaurants in Bengaluru has created a new menu with items such as Coorgi Avocado and Feta on toasted sourdough, Mushroom and Bora Saul rice congee with soft boiled egg, soy scallions, salted nuts, and spicy togarashi; and the good old French toasts, pancakes, and waffles. You may also choose the Keto Power Breakfast, a full-meal option in addition to Smoke House Deli’s favourite egg preparations, nutritious smoothies, shakes, and porridge options.

fact file

Café Noir, UB City, Saturday & Sunday, 9.30am to 12.30pm, Reservations 7349475383

Brik Oven Indiranagar, Whitefield and Palace Road, Saturday & Sunday 9am to 11am, Reservations brikoven.com/reservations

Smoke House Deli, Indiranagar, Lavelle Road & Shantiniketan, all day through the week

RCB Breakfast Club, RCB Bar & Cafe, Church Street, Sunday, 8.30am to 11.30 am, no booking necessary