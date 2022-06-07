STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Miniproteins to render SARS-Cov-2 inactive

According to a release, a protein-protein interaction is often like that of a lock and a key.

Published: 07th June 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19. Coronavirus, Delhi COVID

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While emergence of new strains of Covid-19 has diminished the protection offered by vaccines, researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) now have developed an alternative mechanism to render viruses like SARS-CoV-2 inactive.

In a study published in Nature Chemical Biology, the researchers report the design of a new class of artificial peptides or miniproteins that can not only block virus entry into our cells but also clump virions (virus particles) together, reducing their ability to infect.

According to a release, a protein-protein interaction is often like that of a lock and a key. This interaction can be hampered by a lab-made miniprotein that mimics, competes with, and prevents the ‘key’ from binding to the ‘lock’, or vice versa. The team has exploited this approach to design miniproteins that can bind to, and block the spike protein on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

This binding was further characterised extensively by cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) and other biophysical methods.These miniproteins are helical, hairpin-shaped peptides, each capable of pairing up with another of its kind, forming what is known as a dimer. Each dimeric ‘bundle’ presents two ‘faces’ to interact with two target molecules. 

The researchers decided to test their hypothesis by using one of the miniproteins called SIH-5 to target the interaction between the spike (S) protein of SARS COV2 and ACE 2 protein in human cells. The next step, according to Jayanta Chatterjee, Associate Professor in the Molecular Biophysics Unit, IISc, and the lead author of the study was to ask if SIH 5 would be useful for preventing Covid-19 infection. The team first tested the miniprotein for toxicity in mammalian cells in the lab and found it to be safe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Miniproteins
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp