What’s this road! Angry Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw slams Karnataka govt

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Biocon, one of the biggest Bengaluru-based companies, is unhappy with the quality of roads in the state capital. Company’s executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Monday tweeted, “Frustrated and angry at the total lack of responsibility of our MLA, Panchayat and MP of Anekal Taluk and Huskur Gram Panchayat at the abominable condition of Huskur-Sarjapur Road. Why does the Govt build bus depot and quarters with no road to support it ? Shame on all the local politicians. Is brand Bangalore taking a beating? Is there no one to listen to the woes of the Bangaloreans?”

Her statement echoes similar concerns raised by former chief minister SM Krishna who wrote to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai around three weeks ago. Krishna, who is considered the architect of modern Bengaluru, said, “The scenario in the city threatens ‘Brand Bengaluru’, which can hit investments eventually.’’ Frequent rain havocs would hurt the city and drive away investors.

Farsighted programmes should be formulated for the development of the city, he suggested. Krishna had set up the Bangalore Agenda Task Force with former Infosys chief Nandan Nilekani as its chairman in 1999.

‘Which B’luru road is good?’

Krishna advised the chief minster that infrastructure in localities should be beefed up.Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) former president J Crasta said, “Not just that road, but please tell me which road in Bengaluru is good? Except for a few roads, none of the stretches are motorable because of potholes. It has been widely published that for any infrastructure project, including road laying works, 40 per cent of the cost has to be paid as bribes.

With only 60 per cent going towards the actual road work, what else can you expect? Roads in Karnataka are really bad as compared to those in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and even Goa. Bommai and Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani were at the WEF summit in Davos to seek investments for Karnataka. They said Karnataka has drawn investment commitment of Rs 65,000 crore. Who would like to invest if they do not provide basic infrastructure like roads?”

Nirani said, “I have taken up the matter with the chief minister to improve all the roads in all the 198 industrial areas across the state under the Azadi Ka Mahotsav celebrations. One-third of the money will come from taxes, one-third from the government and one-third from KIADB. We want to improve the roads before November. The Chief Minister has asked us to get back with details.”Mohan Das Pai, chairman, Manipal Global Education and former director of Infosys, said, ‘’Agree with her! The improvement promised has been inadequate.We need an oversight committee in Vidhana Soudha headed by an ACS to improve matters. There seem to be too many impediments to making matters better.’’