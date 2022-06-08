STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMP survey: 16K structures have violations in plan

There are two categories of violation -- one is plan deviation and another is construction without approval

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With unauthorised buildings mushrooming in IT Capital Bengaluru, the BBMP has declared that it will complete its survey at the earliest and take further steps. Special Commissioner for Projects, BBMP, Ravindra PN, informed that the court hearing in the matter is also complete, and the survey taken up since 2016 has resulted in two categories of violation -- one is plan deviation and another is construction without approval.

Under the plan deviation category, the Palike has 36,000-plus buildings, and has completed survey of 16,806 buildings. Under illegal buildings, the Palike has counted 18,123 in its survey. Once the survey is completed, the Palike will inform court, he told reporters.  The Commissioner also spoke on the issue of an attack on a contractor by BBMP Chief Engineer Prahalad, and said notices had been issued to both parties, and their response is awaited. 

Ravindra said that so far, no official has been suspended over potholes, and all are working effectively. The Palike has filled close to 10,000 potholes but due to rain, over 1,500 potholes have reappeared, he said.  He also informed that BBMP has no role in the hoardings in Hebbal limits, which come under the BDA’s ambit. “It is completely BDA’s responsibility and the income generated has to be shared with the Palike,” he added.

Delimitation draft in 2 days
On rumours of the BBMP submitting a draft on delimitation of wards to the government, he said, “The draft will be sent in two days. It’s been three weeks (SC order on delimitation process), we still have time.”
 

