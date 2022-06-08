STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fish kill cases rise, KSPCB yet to act

The officials do not even visit the site to take note of the situation,” said Mahesh, a resident of Mahadevapura.

Published: 08th June 2022 06:43 AM

File photo of Madras Engineering Group and Centre personnel haul a load of trash fished out from Ulsoor Lake| Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many cases of fish deaths are being reported by citizens, more so on social media, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) is yet to book cases against violators and take action.  

Netizens have been taking to social media to point to the rising cases of pollution levels in lakes and the death of fish. Cases are not just being noted from Ulsoor Lake, but also across the city, including Basavanapura, Muthanallur and Bhattarahalli lakes and in water bodies in Yelachanahalli, Haralur, Mahadevapura and Kothnur. “We have pointed many a times to the board of the increasing pollution levels in water bodies and the death of fish. But little or nothing has been done.

The officials do not even visit the site to take note of the situation,” said Mahesh, a resident of Mahadevapura.  This also shows that the government has still not been able to address the issue of inlet of sewage into water bodies, despite all the tall claims. Experts also pointed that the government has not been adhering to the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal orders to ensure that water bodies are free of pollutants and buffer zones are maintained.   

