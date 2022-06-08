Life in a metro

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Breaking rules has its own feeling of euphoria but dealing with the consequences is a whole other challenge. Actor Siri Ravikumar’s character, Mythri, in her latest Kannada web series By Mistake, goes through this situation. The series, which also stars Poorna Mysore and Urvashi HV, is coming out on June 10 on Voot. This is an urban story of two individuals – Bharath and Mythri – who are roommates with no romantic feelings. But things change one drunken night, leading to their marriage. “I think there are a lot of things that happen by mistake and this is what happens to them.

This was really an interesting approach. And with regard to my role, I felt there was a lot of meat in it for performance. There was scope to bring out acting skills. I readily agreed to do it and it worked in our favour,” says Ravikumar, whose last movie was Sakutumba Sametha, which released in May.

Ravikumar, who was earlier a radio jockey, got a call from one of the crew members regarding the part. “They told me about the project and asked if I would be interested in doing it. The second time I met director Manu Anuram, after which I auditioned and got the role,” recalls Ravikumar, adding that they started shooting for the series in 2019 and finished it in one month. However, technicalities delayed matters.

Having acted in various projects, Ravikumar treats each new character as her first. “I have been acting for a long time and before that I used to do theatre. I have primarily worked with Prakash Belawadi. As an RJ, I also was part of various skits which helped open up various opportunities. My debut was with Ananya Kasarvalli’s Harikatha Prasanga. I started with cameos and slowly graduated to lead roles,” says Ravikumar, who has been part of 2019 thriller Kavaludaari.

Apart from By Mistake, she also has a music video which will be out soon. According to Manu Anuram, the director of the project, the story is about the IT crowd in the city. “Having worked in the corporate space, I have seen many real-life characters. We did a three-week workshop for the actors to get the flow and it helped in understanding the character,” says Anuram, adding that he’s trying to bring out good Kannada content.