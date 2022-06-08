One held for hoax threat to RSS offices 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: One person has been arrested in Tamil Nadu on charges of threatening to attack four offices of RSS in Karnataka, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Tuesday.

The arrested person has been accused of sending a WhatsApp message to a person in UP, claiming that he would destroy four RSS offices in Karnataka and two in UP. Following the threat, Jnanendra said adequate security will be provided to all RSS offices in the state.

In a statement, the minister said, “The person who sent the message has been arrested in Tamil Nadu. In the wake of this, security will be provided to all RSS offices in Karnataka”. DCP, Bengaluru South Division, Harish Pandey, under whose jurisdiction the RSS offices Keshava Shilpa and Keshava Krupa are located, said the offices have enough security, which is in place for several years and no changes have been made.