STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Cops rescue kidnapped boy within hours

In a late night and swift operation, the Banaswadi sub-division police rescued an 11-year-old boy, within hours of his kidnap on Tuesday.

Published: 09th June 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kidnap

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a late night and swift operation, the Banaswadi sub-division police rescued an 11-year-old boy, within hours of his kidnap on Tuesday. After luring him to a nearby swimming pool, she handed him over to her brother-in-law, who works as a security guard at a farmhouse between Hebbagodi and Jigani areas. The kidnappers made a ransom call for Rs 50 lakh, around 8.30pm Tuesday. 

The parents approached Hennur police at 9.30pm, and two police teams were formed. Police tracked down the kidnappers, and scaled the 15-ft compound wall of the farmhouse with the support of their police jeeps. They arrested the guard and rescued the boy around 2am Wednesday. At the time of arrest, the guard was heavily drunk, and the boy was unharmed. 

The victim, a Class 5 student and resident of Horamavu, is the son of a BMTC bus driver, Subash. He went missing around 5.30pm Tuesday, when the woman took him to the farm in an auto. The accused is Gourav Singh from Nepal. Police are on the lookout for the woman.  “The accused has been living in the city with his family for 20 years. We are yet to find out since when he was working on the farm,” DCP (East) Dr Bheemashankar S Guled said. 

DCP’s advice
Deputy Commissioner of Police Guled advised parents to create awareness among their children to refrain from talking or going along with strangers. Kids should be repeatedly told not to accept anything from strangers. Schools also have a big role in educating students about the risks of listening to strangers. Owners of farmhouses have to be careful about the guards whom they appoint. In the present case, if something had happened to the boy, the owner would have been in trouble, the DCP added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kidnap bengaluru
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp