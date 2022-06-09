STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sustainability the key at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022

The second edition of the US-India Tech Conclave was also announced, hosted by the US-India Business Council (USIBC).

IT/BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan and Consul Generals and Deputy High Commissioners of several countries at the  Global Innovation Alliance meet, in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sustainability seems to be the name of the game at the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022 (BTS 2022), with IT/BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan announcing the Global Innovation Alliance partners for the summit. Numerous representatives had expressed their interest in furthering a sustainable approach towards technology as well as business models. Consul Generals and Deputy High Commissioners from nearly 16 countries attended, speaking on their main expectations for the summit, which was to enable sustainable and green initiatives, and the need to focus on healthcare.

BTS 2022 will see participation from over 50 countries in its 25th edition, to be held from November 16 to 18. Countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Switzerland and others will be participating as part of the Global Innovation Alliance. Italy, Austria and Poland have also partnered as part of the alliance. The second edition of the US-India Tech Conclave was also announced, hosted by the US-India Business Council (USIBC).

“Over the years, BTS has provided an impactful platform to bring together the best minds in technology. The flagship conclave has become synonymous with innovation, as industry, academia and policy makers come together to inspire, collaborate and fuel the next wave of transformative technologies. We strongly believe that our association will help technology reach beyond large cities and make ground-level impact, benefiting millions,” the minister said. 

STATE AND CENTRE MUST SPEND MORE TO PROMOTE IPR
We are toiling for the benefit of other countries as we lag behind in owning technology, IT/BT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday. Speaking at the Bengaluru chapter IndiaFirst Tech Start Up Conclave 2022, organised by AICRA (All India Council for Robotics & Automation), he said the state and central governments need to increase spending to 20-30 per cent to promote Intellectual Property Rights in the state and country.  “Although we are at the forefront in technological development, we lag behind in owning the technology. That means we are toiling to create IPRs for the benefit of other countries. But if we want to have a hold on the world market, we ourselves should own technology. To realise this, more and more IPRs need to be registered in our state or country,” he said on Wednesday.
 

