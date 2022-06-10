STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EV charging stations to come up on highways across Karnataka

Officials said Bengaluru- Mysuru, Bengaluru to Hubballi-Dharwad and Bengaluru-Belagavi will be on the priority highway list for setting up charging stations.

Minister V Sunil Kumar and Bristish High Commissioner Alex Ellis launched the EV portal on Thursday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the target of setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across Karnataka defined, the Energy Department is now holding talks with authorities of the national and state highway and Public Works Department to set up charging stations on highways. A department official said talks are also being held to identify land for setting up the stations. Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar said these are part of the target of setting up 1,008 charging stations across the state. 

Officials said Bengaluru- Mysuru, Bengaluru to Hubballi-Dharwad and Bengaluru-Belagavi will be on the priority highway list for setting up charging stations. The aim is to start the exercise within three months. 

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the EV Jagruthi web portal, a joint initiative of Niti-Ayog and the United Kingdom, Kumar said works were also on to ensure all government departments use EVs. The minister said the detailed project report has been prepared and sent to the Chief Minister for approval. The matter is also being discussed with the Finance Department as the cost of EVs is high. 

BESCOM Managing Director P Rajendra Cholan said the vehicles will be brought on contract basis, similar to the ones it has now to start with. He clarified that no service charge is being levied on those charging vehicles except for the power and rent cost. At present, there are 136 charging stations in Bengaluru and 200 will come up within a month’s time, he added. 

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, said what India does now will reflect on the world’s growth. “India is the 6th country to sign the Glasgow summit and Karnataka is the first state to come up with an EV policy,” he said.

