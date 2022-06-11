STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CCTV cameras to keep eye on Idgah Maidan

A senior police official said the department has held talks with BBMP officials and arrived at the decision of installing CCTV cameras around Idgah Maidan.

Published: 11th June 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

City police personnel fix CCTV cameras at the Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet in Bengaluru on Friday | Yacoob Mohammed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The police, in coordination with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), have planned to install closed circuit television cameras (CCTVs) around the 2.5-acre Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet, considering the ongoing issue over the ownership of this land which is presently being used by Muslims for their festivals and as a playground.

The BBMP recently announced that the land belongs to it and that members of all communities can use the ground on getting permission from the Joint Commissioner, BBMP (West), after a few Hindu right-wing outfits sought clarification over their question on why only one particular community was allowed to use the ground when it was under the BBMP.

The Central Muslim Association (CMA) — which on Thursday submitted documents and records to the BBMP supporting their claim that the ground belongs to them — on Friday said although they were unaware about the plans of CCTVs to be installed there, they would not object to it as it would serve to beef up security around the land.

A senior police official said the department has held talks with BBMP officials and arrived at the decision of installing CCTV cameras around Idgah Maidan. “Twelve CCTV cameras are being fixed surrounding the site. The cameras come with 4MP Zoom and 4K Clarity features, and will be connected to monitor the premises. Chamrajpet police station will have access to the footage.” Special commissioner and West Zone in-charge S M Srinivasa said everything is being done for security purpose.

The pro-Hindu groups are demanding that the ground be made available to hold events like Independence Day, International Yoga Day, Ganesha festival and others. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath had earlier stated that in some records it showed the ground as BBMP property, although some documents of the Supreme Court judgment were missing. However, the CMA has submitted the Gazette Notification records of 1965 through tapal, which shows the land to be under its ownership. 

