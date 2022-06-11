Drones, GST numbers to be used to find tax defaulters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Friday said that all methods are being adopted to bring defaulters into the tax ambit. He said drones and even GST numbers will be used to check on them. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the day-long workshop for revenue staffers from BBMP on chalking out strategies and how to achieve increasing tax targets, Gupta said they will be verifying properties by scrutinising the returns filed, and will take details from Bescom for industrial, commercial and residential details, to check on them.

Also, details from the Karnataka Medical Association will be taken to know the exact number of registered associations, which are operating and which are not. Details of BBMP beds and Covid-19 case history will also be checked.

The BBMP database and intelligence inputs will be utilised to get details of properties and the taxes paid. Stress will also be laid on physical verification to know the exact details of the properties. Usage of drones will start at the earliest on a pilot basis.

Girinath said the exercise with staffers is being done to know which properties have been left out, how revenue sources can be increased, how the tax bracket can be strengthened and targets need to be set so that revenue increases. Mistakes made should be corrected and action taken as per rules. An action plan is also being prepared on how arrears can be collected from tax defaulters.

BBMP to take back 150-plus properties

The BBMP will take back its 150-odd properties as their lease period has ended. BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue) Ramprasad Manohar on Friday said the palike has 6,215 properties of which, 163 were leased out. The palike has managed to evict seven owners and soon will take the remaining properties.