Governor signs ordinance for OBC quota in BBMP Council

The development comes in the background of the Supreme Court setting a deadline of eight weeks to complete ward reservation as well as reservation based on OBCs.

Published: 11th June 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the absence of legislature, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday signed an ordinance promulgated by the government to provide reservation pertaining to Other Backward Classes (OBDs) in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) election. The development comes in the background of the Supreme Court setting a deadline of eight weeks to complete ward reservation as well as reservation based on OBCs.  

