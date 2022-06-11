More startups exploring space sector: Nirmala Sitharaman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the area of space, a lot of startups are coming in to contribute, and are also partnering with the Indian Space Research Organisation, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday. Inaugurating the ‘Creating Wealth through Markets’ conference during the celebrations by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, in Bengaluru, she said the private sector is allowed to be in all sectors, including strategic ones.

On the disinvestment programme, the Finance Minister said the principle with which disinvestment is happening now is not to shut down a unit. “We want to prime it up and we want to have them (companies) run far more efficiently,” she said.

