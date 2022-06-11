STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi lauds Karnataka CM Bommai for 'ensuring' victory over 3 Rajya Sabha seats

He called Bommai over phone immediately after the results were declared and congratulated the Chief Minister for his role in the victory, a statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Satur

Published: 11th June 2022 01:35 PM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By IANS

BENGALURU:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his "political strategy" which helped the BJP to win three seats in the Rajya Sabha elections.

He called Bommai over phone immediately after the results were declared and congratulated the Chief Minister for his role in the victory, a statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Saturday.

According to the statement, Prime Minister Modi said that the efforts of Bommai were "precious" in getting three BJP members elected to the Rajya Sabha. "This contribution from Karnataka would inspire further good work," he added.

BJP National President JP Nadda also called the Chief Minister and congratulated him. "Your hard work has paid. Your strategies have proved successful," Nadda was quoted as saying by the CMO.

Bommai was also appreciated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who expressed his happiness over the results as the party's state leadership "ensured" the victory of its third candidate overcoming a "tough" political challenge in the numbers game.

"This is a big gift from Karnataka to increase the party's strength in the Rajya Sabha," Shah was quoted as saying by the CMO statement.

The ruling BJP in Karnataka won all three seats it contested in Rajya Sabha elections held on Friday in Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru. The failure of JD(S) and Congress parties to put together a single candidate helped the BJP in the victory. Opposition Congress won one seat while JD(S) candidate in the fray suffered defeat.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-turned-politician Jaggesh and former MLC Leher Singh have won the elections.

Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh from the Congress party has emerged victorious while JD(S) candidate Kupendra Reddy suffered defeat in the elections.

The ruling BJP was expected to win two seats while Congress was likely to bag one. There was tough competition for the fourth seat among all three parties as all parties had put up their candidates. But, BJP managed to wrest the fourth seat.

